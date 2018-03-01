BJP leader Manoj Baitha surrenders in Bihar hit-and-run case

Suspended BJP leader Manoj Baitha, accused of mowing down nine school children in Muzaffarpur last week, has surrendered before police, a senior official said on Wednesday



"Baitha surrendered at my official residence at about 1 am," Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur, Vivek Kumar said. Baitha had sustained injuries on his hand after his vehicle rammed into a wall after ploughing through a group of school children, killing nine of them, Kumar said. He was taken to the Sadar Hospital at Muzaffarpur for treatment where doctors referred him to the PMCH at Patna, the police official said. "He has been admitted to the PMCH, where a police party is keeping a close watch. Further action will be taken in due course", he said.