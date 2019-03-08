BJP leader moves Bihar court against Kanhaiya Kumar for anti-Modi remarks

national

Kishanganj (Bihar): Bihar BJP leader Titu Badwal has lodged a complaint against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanahiya Kumar at a court here on March 6 over alleged objectionable remarks made by Kumar against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 4.

Titu Badwal, the BJP's minority cell state Vice-president has alleged that Kumar has made 'incendiary'ÂÂ comments against Prime Minister Modi at the Anjuman Islamia Hall in Kishanganj on Monday.

"Kanhaiya Kumar has used a place where there is a Masjid, for politics. He has abused and insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is highly condemnable," said Titu Badwal.

He said that the programme was organised by CPI and Jignesh Mevani was also present. Mevani is a politician from Gujarat and is a member representing Vadgam constituency in Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

"Such kind of people should not enter Bihar. If we had known that he is also coming along with Kanhaiya, we would not have let them enter Bihar," said Badwal. Kanhaiya is preparing for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on CPI ticket from Begusarai in Bihar.

