BJP leader Poonam Mahajan turned 39, celebrated birthday with 40 talented girls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan recently took to Instagram and shared heartwarming photos of herself with young girls. The Worli resident and daughter of former BJP leader, late Pramod Mahajan turned a year older on December 9.



Poonam Mahajan interacts with a young girl during her 39th birthday celebrations

The BJP MP was seen celebrating her 39th birthday with young and talented girls as she brought in her birthday with loads of love, laughter, and celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Poonam shared a few photos, where she is seen cutting the cake with 40 young and talented girls.

While sharing the photos, Poonam Mahajan wrote. "I feel blessed to have these young, talented 40 girls, becoming a part of my life on the eve of my birthday. I have adopted them & extended my commitment to take complete responsibility of their education." She said She she would make sure that no economic barrier can hamper their bright future.

Here's a look at her post:

The post has garnered over 5,000 views with several users taking to the comments section to extend their wishes to the BJP leader. One user said, "So sweet very nice & happy birthday to you mam," while another commented, "You are an inspiration! What a great way to celebrate a birthday!"

As the BJP leader and Mumbai politician turns 39, we take you through some of her rare photos with family and friends.

When Poonam and her brother Rahul Mahajan used to travel as kids with her father, late Pramod Mahajan and mother Rekha Mahajan.

When Poonam Mahajan brought her 'A' game for one of her school play. In the picture, Poonam is seen dressed as a Shabri, praying to Lord Shri Ram.

View this post on Instagram #daddysgirl âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ #throwbackthursday A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onJun 22, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Do we need to say, why Poonam Mahajan was Daddy's girl

View this post on Instagram Senior and junior have their fan moment with Dora the explorer!! A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onApr 21, 2018 at 4:21am PDT

When the BJP leader and her daughter had a fangirl moment with Dora the explorer!!

When Poonam shared a throwback picture and compared it with her son, the BJP leader set major mother-son goals!

