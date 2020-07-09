BJP leader Pravin Darekar's car meets with accident, escapes unhurt

The car of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar was hit by another vehicle in his convoy in Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening, the police said. The BJP leader escaped unhurt in the accident that took place near Nashirabad around 8.30 pm, said a local police official. Darekar was traveling with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the official said. Fadnavis was riding in another vehicle.

The driver of Darekar's car could not see a pothole due to the rain and applied brakes suddenly, and the vehicle which was behind it bumped into the car, the police official said. Both the vehicles were damaged. After Darekar got into another car, the convoy headed for Bhalod in Yaval tehsil to meet the family members of late BJP leader Haribhau Jawale.

Fadnavis tweeted about the incident, saying that nobody was hurt and there was no reason to worry.

