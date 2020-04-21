BJP leader Shirish Boralkar reveals why education is a must for every youth today

While people spend years to become an expert in one skill, Shirish Boralkar is bestowed with many skills altogether. He is an Indian politician who is affiliated to the Bhartiya Janata Party. Besides politics, his professional career is associated with entrepreneurship, sports and journalism. Being an active politician since the last three decades, he has held many different positions in BJP and helped by serving many people across the nation. With being an official spokesperson of BJP Maharashtra, he has been the president and vice president of many different sports associations of Maharashtra.

Hailing from the well-educated family, Mr Boralkar had been ambitious from an early age. His love for sports and his leadership qualities made sure that he would become a political leader one day. Over the last three decades, he has contributed towards several political campaigns and has actively worked with Yuva Morcha to empower the youths. Not just this, he has had closely worked with Shri Lal Krishna Advani, Gopinath Munde and Pramod Mahajan on several iconic political events. In the past, on behalf of Maharashtra state, he helped many journalists and international media during the Gujarat earthquake of 2001.

With a positive approach, he has built a strong circle of people from both political and non-political backgrounds in Maharashtra. He has been a valued and respectable member of the BJP and shares a great camaraderie with other people of the party. Being instrumental towards social work, Shirish has time and again raised awareness about the value of education among the youth. “Education is a must in today’s time. The saying goes right that today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders. We need to nurture them by providing the best education facilities and empower them”, he quoted. Taking up several initiatives, Shirish Boralkar is truly a visionary who aims to build a better tomorrow for the coming generation.

