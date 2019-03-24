BJP leader shot at in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Updated: Mar 24, 2019, 15:15 IST | PTI

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bhawanimandhi area where former chairman of Nagarpalika and BJP leader Ramlal Gurjar (58) was returning after attending a function, they said.

BJP leader shot at in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Representational image

Jaipur: Four persons including a BJP leader were injured when three-four persons opened fire at them after a social function in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Bhawanimandhi area where former chairman of Nagarpalika and BJP leader Ramlal Gurjar (58) was returning after attending a function, they said.

The accused opened fire and targeted him, police said. "Gurjar and three others received bullet injuries. They were admitted to the district hospital where their condition is stable. Different teams have been formed to locate and arrest the accused," they added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

jaipurbharatiya janata partyrajasthannational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees