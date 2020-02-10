BJP leader shot dead by husband in Gurugram

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Gurugram: Munesh Godara, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha leader was shot dead, allegedly by her husband in Gurugram on Sunday. The family of the BJP leader has alleged that Munesh's husband is behind the killing. "Munesh was speaking to our younger sister over the phone when she was shot. Munesh told her that she was shot by her husband," said SK Jakhar, brother of the deceased.

Munesh Godara was the state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway

