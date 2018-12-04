BJP leader stabbed to death, left bleeding on road in Lucknow

crime

Pratyishmani Tripathi, 34, was attacked on Monday night in Badshahnagar. He was left bleeding on the road.

Pratyishmani Tripathi. Pic/YouTube

Lucknow: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was stabbed to death in Lucknow by unidentified assailants, police said on Tuesday. Pratyishmani Tripathi, 34, was attacked on Monday night in Badshahnagar. He was left bleeding on the road.

According to the police, he was rushed to the trauma centre at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) where he was declared dead on arrival.

Shortly after midnight, hundreds of his supporters protested outside the hospital, raised anti-police slogans and demanded the immediate suspension of Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

The agitating crowd alleged that Tripathi had informed the district police chief about threats to his life and asked for security but the request was not paid heed to.