BJP leaders arrive for parliamentary party executive committee meet

The committee was reconstituted on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah as its members

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Sunday arrived for the party's parliamentary party executive committee meeting ahead of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday (June 17).

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were among the party leaders who arrived at the Parliament for the meeting.

The parliamentary party executive committee meeting comes after an all-party meet was convened by the Centre.

Delhi: BJP leaders arrive for the BJP parliamentary party executive committee meeting ahead of the first day of the parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/J7yy4YlQLV — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019

Singh was appointed the Deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha while Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Leader of the Party in Rajya Sabha with Piyush Goyal as his deputy, according to a statement released by the party.

Prahlad Joshi has been appointed as the government's Chief Whip while Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Murleedharan will be the Deputy Chief Whip of the government in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively.

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed party's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha and Narayan Lal Panchariya has been appointed the party's Chief Whip in the Upper House of Parliament.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

On the first two days, new MPs will take oath. The election for the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on June 19.

