BJP leaders end their hunger strike at Delhi Secretariat

Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ended his sit-in-protest at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's residence, the BJP leaders also ended their counter-strike at the Delhi Secretariat.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan visited the Secretariat and offered juice to the BJP leaders sitting on hunger strike for last five days. "Five day indefinite hunger strike comes to an end after accepting juice from Dr Harsh Vardhan. Congratulations to the people of Delhi for their victory. The truth and struggle has won," tweeted west Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Singh Sahib Verma.

Verma along with Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and suspended Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra started their indefinite hunger strike on June 15 against the "non-performance" of the Kejriwal government and its failure in providing water to the people.

They had sat on counter protest outside Chief Minister's office in the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday evening. Earlier in the day, Gupta was taken to GB Pant hospital due to failing health.

