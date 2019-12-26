Search

BJP leaders post pictures of Bandra Reclamation lit up for festivities on Twitter

Published: Dec 26, 2019, 11:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Poonam Mahajan have tweeted the pictures of Bandra Reclamation lit up for the year-end celebrations

The picture pf lit-up Bandra Reclamation tweeted by BJP MP Poonam Mahajan
The city is covered in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Amidst much fanfare of the festivities, BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Poonam Mahajan have tweeted the pictures of Bandra Reclamation lit up for the year-end celebrations.

Shelar, the MLA of Bandra west  and Mahajan, MP of Mumbai North Central ward, tweeted the pictures inviting Mumbaikars to visit the Bandra Reclamation promenade to "watch the beautiful arrangement of lights " put up for the celebrations. The decorations were put up for the Lights Festival, as part of the Neighbourhood Winter Festival, organised by Shelar last week. Mahajan also tweeted pictures of her family attending the event.

The magnificent pictures have caught the attention of the Twitterati, going gaga over it and expressing their excitement to experience it firsthand.

Actor-MP Ravi Kishan were among the Twitteratis replying to Mahajan's tweet , appreciating the beauty of the lit-up spot.

The tweets posted on December 22 has been responded. Shelar's tweet garnered 233 likes and was retweeted 45 times, whereas Mahajan's tweet got 646 likes and 146 retweets.

