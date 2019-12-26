BJP leaders post pictures of Bandra Reclamation lit up for festivities on Twitter

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The city is covered in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Amidst much fanfare of the festivities, BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Poonam Mahajan have tweeted the pictures of Bandra Reclamation lit up for the year-end celebrations.

Shelar, the MLA of Bandra west and Mahajan, MP of Mumbai North Central ward, tweeted the pictures inviting Mumbaikars to visit the Bandra Reclamation promenade to "watch the beautiful arrangement of lights " put up for the celebrations. The decorations were put up for the Lights Festival, as part of the Neighbourhood Winter Festival, organised by Shelar last week. Mahajan also tweeted pictures of her family attending the event.

Some more visual of Bandra Sea link Reclamation Promenade! All to make our #mumbai more joyful & festive ! pic.twitter.com/zA2A30W063 — Adv. Ashish Shelar - à¥²à¤¡. à¤à¤¶à¤¿à¤· à¤¶à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤° (@ShelarAshish) December 22, 2019

Do visit the Bandra reclamation promenade to witness this beautiful arrangement of lights and be a part of this celebration as we welcome the New Year 2020. pic.twitter.com/Y8cJJv8nMu — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) December 22, 2019

The magnificent pictures have caught the attention of the Twitterati, going gaga over it and expressing their excitement to experience it firsthand.

Best decoration ever seen in the History of Mumbai... Hats off to you Hon. Sir @ShelarAshish Ji. — Tajinder Tiwana (@TajinderTiwana) December 22, 2019

Superb ! Will go there one of the nights !! — à¤ à¤®à¤à¤¾ à¤¤à¤®à¤à¤¾ (ordinary & insignificant) (@_AmitK_) December 23, 2019

It's very nice sir!!

The #mumbaikers definitely enjoy this — Gorakhnath Thorat (@GorakhnathT) December 23, 2019

Superb..! Illuminated lighting reflects gr8... Celebration time for Happy Christmas.. Welcoming Lord Jesus.

Merry Christmas !ððð

& Let's be prepared to Welcome year 2020..as like Deepawali & Balibadri padwa. — vidyut kaji (@vidyutkaji) December 22, 2019

Actor-MP Ravi Kishan were among the Twitteratis replying to Mahajan's tweet , appreciating the beauty of the lit-up spot.

Beautiful Bandra — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) December 22, 2019

The tweets posted on December 22 has been responded. Shelar's tweet garnered 233 likes and was retweeted 45 times, whereas Mahajan's tweet got 646 likes and 146 retweets.

