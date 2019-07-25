BJP leadership awaits decision on rebel MLAs

national

The central BJP leadership has not taken any decision so far on government formation

B S Yeddyurappa

New Delhi: BJP appears not to be in a hurry to form government in Karnataka in view of various issues involved in the political situation arising out of the rebellion by over 15 Congress-JD(S) MLAs that led to the fall of the coalition government.

The central BJP leadership has not taken any decision so far on government formation despite the hurry being shown by Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa and his supporters to stake claim, they said.

One of the reasons the BJP top bras is not rushing into any decision is because of the possibility of bypolls in Assembly seats if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted or they are disqualified. In such a case, the BJP may have to win a considerable number of them to secure a comfortable majority.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates