BJP leads in securing Lok Sabha alliance partners

Pact already in place in three states: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Bihar

(left to right) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palanisamy and PMK founder S Ramadoss at an NDA rally in Chennai earlier this month. Pic/AFP

Having firmed up alliances in several key states for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has taken an early lead over its rivals, including the main opposition, Congress. While the BJP has had uneasy relations at times with some of its allies, party president Amit Shah reportedly walked the extra mile to ensure they remained in the ruling National Democratic Alliance by offering them a generous seat-sharing deal, as in Bihar, and by accommodating most of their concerns.

In a big state like Tamil Nadu also, where the BJP has remained a minor player so far, it has risen into reckoning by stitching an alliance with the ruling AIADMK and by working on smaller Dravidian parties to join the NDA.

In states like Bihar, Maharshtra and Tamil Nadu and where combination of allies will be crucial, a BJP-led alliance is already in place while the Congress is still working out finer deals with its partners. The main opposition party has been squeezed out of the SP-BSP 'mahagathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh.

