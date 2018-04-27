BJP litmus test in Lok Sabha by-polls in Maharashtra

After refusing alliance for Council polls, Shiv Sena could sever ties with BJP for Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar LS by-poll



Uddhav Thackeray

Even as the Shiv Sena has decided to fight legislative council polls on its own, the two Lok Sabha by-polls that were announced on Thursday are expected to spice up state politics. They are being seen as a litmus test for the BJP ahead of next year's general elections.

On Thursday, Sena declared Narendra Darade (Nashik) and Rajiv Sable (Konkan) for the council elections to be held in local self-government segments. Four more such elections are scheduled on May 21. Seven days from these crucial elections, Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar will vote for their Lok Sabha representatives on May 28. Both Lok Sabha seats were held by the BJP. The untimely death of a sitting MP in Palghar and resignation of the Bhandara-Gondia MP have resulted in by-polls. The Sena and BJP had contested the 2014 general elections in alliance. Now, all eyes are on the Sena's next move.

The BJP has been asking for an alliance but the Sena has refused. The Sena has no hold in Bhandara-Gondia but may create trouble for the BJP in Palghar where the ruling party is confident of retaining the seat on a sympathy wave.

In Bhandara-Gondia, BJP's former MP Nana Patole had stirred up a storm when he quit the BJP by slamming the PM and CM. Patole has joined the Congress, but may not contest the by-poll. Retaining Bhandara-Gondia will be a matter of prestige for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and union minister Nitin Gadkari as the BJP has recently lost by-polls in other states.

The Congress and NCP are expected to come together for the two polls as they were in union in 2014 as well. As per the existing arrangement, the NCP will get Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar will go Congress, say sources. NCP's senior leader Praful Patel, who had lost in 2014, will play an important role even if he doesn't enter the fray this time.

In addition to Lok Sabha by-polls, an Assembly constituency of Palus-Kadegaon in Sangli district will also elect its representative to replace the late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam. Sources said Kadam's son Vishwajit is expected to contest.

May 21

Day elections are scheduled on

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates