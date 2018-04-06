BJP Maha Melawa in Mumbai sees traffic restrictions

As a result of the BJP's Maha Melawa, citizens can expect congestion across roads leading to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from 7 am till late evening



BJP Mumbai workers seen without helmets during a bike rally on the Western Express Highway on Wednesday. The normal rush hour turned into a terrible crawl for thousands of motorists on the Western Express Highway on Thursday evening. Pic/Sameer Markande

BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally in Mumbai today, on the occasion of the party's 38th Foundation Day, which is seen as the formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls. As a result of the BJP's Maha Melawa, citizens can expect congestion across roads leading to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from 7 am till late evening. According to leaders, around 2 lakh party workers will congregate at MMRDA grounds.

Two lakh party workers expected

Hundreds of buses and vehicles will ferry them between major railway junctions to BKC, which could lead to traffic woes on the Eastern as well as Western Express highways. To reduce the traffic congestion and possible delays, Mumbai traffic cops have released an advisory for general commuters.

Traffic congestion is likely on approach roads from the Western Express highway and Eastern Express highway towards BKC. Students appearing for exams and commuters going towards airport/ railway stations will have to plan travel in advance. Commuters are advised to avoid Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and Surve junction on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road.

Sion junction, Dharavi T-junction, Hans Bhugra Marg, CST Road, Nehru Road till Ambedkar junction, and Shardadevi Road must also be avoided as far possible. Alternative routes available include JVLR, LBS Road, Eastern Freeway, SV Road and Linking Road.

