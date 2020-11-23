BJP Mahila Morcha leader duped of Rs 87,200 by fraudster who promised sewing machines under scheme

The president of Jamkandorna BJP Mahila Morcha in Rajkot was duped of Rs 87,200 by an Ahmedabad-based fraudster who promised to supply her with sewing machines under a scheme.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, a complaint was registered at Jamkandorna police station in Rajkot. The accused was arrested and is currently in police remand. The complainant, Prafulla Dave, has accused Yuvrajsinh alias Ram Juniya of falsely collecting the money which she had collected from needy women, said PSO Kiran Kataria of Jamkandorna police station.

As per details, Dave, president of Jamkandorna BJP Mahila Morcha, came in contact with Juniya on Facebook. He introduced himself as Rashtriya Adhyaksh (national chief) of Modiji Yuva Sangathan. He told her that needy women could get free sewing machine under a scheme by sending their photographs and supporting documents. She sent those to him via WhatsApp. Later, he told her that every woman would have to pay Rs 650 to avail the benefit of the scheme. He also sent documents mentioning details of the scheme wherein sewing machines were reportedly being given to women in Kalyanpur, Dhrangadhra, Jamnagar, Surat, Virpur, Gandhidham, Una, Narmada district and Ahmedabad apart from Jamkandorna.

Dave collected Rs 650 from each woman and sent Rs 87,200 to Juniya in Ahmedabad through angadia service. However, once the money reached him, his phone was switched off. Investigating officer PSI JU Gohil said that Dave had made an application earlier. She also registered a police complaint on November 18. Jetpur ASP Sagar Bagmar said that the accused has been arrested by Jamkandorna police and is currently under police remand.

