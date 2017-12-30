BJP member: Non-matching thumb prints lead to denial of pensions'

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha yesterday said millions of people were not getting pension as their thumb impressions no longer matched the impression stored in the Aadhaar data due to old age



A BJP member in the Lok Sabha yesterday said millions of people were not getting pension as their thumb impressions no longer matched the impression stored in the Aadhaar data due to old age. Sushil Kumar Singh raised the issue in the Zero Hour and asked the Centre to consider the matter seriously and resolve the problem. The issue has adversely affected the elderly and the specially-abled people, he said. They have also been denied other benefits, Singh said, citing the example of his elderly mother who was not given a mobile SIM card because of her fading thumb impression. In many cases, the iris (part of the eye) also develops deformities, he said.

Aadhaar operators suspended

Nearly 50,000 enrolment operators have been suspended for violating the process guidelines for Aadhaar enrolment till date, Rajya Sabha was informed yesterday. An operator is blacklisted on crossing certain threshold of errors during enrolment, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Alphons Kannanthanam said in a written reply. The erroneous enrolments are rejected during quality checks, and, as a result, Aadhaar is not generated in respect of such enrolments. Eligible enrolments, that are error-free, lead to Aadhaar generation, he added.

50,000

No of enrolment operators suspended for violating the process guidelines for Aadhaar enrolment till date

