BJP minister slams Akhilesh Yadav over mining scam

Jan 06, 2019, 20:06 IST | IANS

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said the incidents of illegal sand mining had happened during Yadav's rule so he should not question the CBI's action

Akhilesh Yadav

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday took a dig at former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav after the Samajwadi Party leader dubbed the CBI probe in the illegal mining case as a political vendetta.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said the incidents of illegal sand mining had happened during Yadav's rule so he should not question the CBI's action.

"Akhilesh ji you cannot loot and beat your chest over it. You have looted the people. The accused leaders of political parties should not hide behind the timing (of CBI action) or question it. They should answer how the loot happened," he said.

Yadav was the Chief Minister between 2012 and 2017 and held the mining portfolio during 2012-13.

Singh refuted the charges of political vendetta in the wake of a possible alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections, saying the CBI probe was initiated on the directions of the Allahabad High Court.

"The CBI, which is working on the directions of the High Court, would not take action keeping elections or gathbandhan (alliance) in mind," he said, adding the investigating agency should be allowed to do its job.

The CBI on Saturday searched 14 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including the residence of a woman IAS officer, an SP leader and a BSP leader, in its investigation into a case of illegal sand mining, with sources saying the role of Yadav will also be probed.

