BJP MLA, 4 security personnel killed in Naxal attack in Dantewada

Published: Apr 09, 2019, 18:30 IST | PTI

Dantewada falls in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat which will go to polls in the first phase on April 11

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel were on Tuesday killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, days before the first-phase polling in the state, police said.

The incident occurred at Shyamagiri hills when the MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area.

The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy with an IED and opened fire at the occupants. The MLA and four security personnel were killed in the attack, police officials said. Security forces have been rushed to the area, they said.

Dantewada falls in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat which will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

