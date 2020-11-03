BJP MLA asks Hindu youth to pursue tit-for-tat policy on 'love jihad'

Sangeet Som, the BJP MLA from Sardhana in Meerut, has asked the Hindu youth to awaken and follow the tit-for-tat policy on the 'love jihad' issue.

He asked the Hindu youth not to wait for the police or law to take action. "You must teach the love jihadis a lesson. The police and the law will take its own course and we cannot wait endlessly for this. 'Danda uthao ya joota (pick up a rod or a shoe)-but teach them a lesson," he said.

In an interaction on the social media with his voters, the MLA said, "It is up to the Hindus to protect their daughters and sisters."

Som also targeted the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for their silence on the Nikita case. "It is only because the accused belong to a particular community and these parties do not want to lose their votes," he said.

The MLA welcomed the Allahabad High Court decision which said that conversion only for the sake of marriage was unacceptable.

Sangeet Som, known as a firebrand Hindu leader, has always been in news for his controversial pro-Hindu statements.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever