BJP MLA booked for preventing municipal employees from doing their duty

The BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar was booked on charges of obstructing public servants from doing their duty, said Bajaj Nagar police station in-charge Manvendra Singh.

The police registered a case against BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf after people in a Jaipur locality took a municipal body employee in their custody while resisting an attempt to shut down an illegal dairy, officials said Tuesday.

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation employee was kept confined for several hours by protesters. The BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar was booked on charges of obstructing public servants from doing their duty, said Bajaj Nagar police station in-charge Manvendra Singh.

He said the case was registered on a complaint by JMC Deputy Commissioner Bhoma Ram Saini. Saraf had staged a demonstration along with his supporters against JMC officials deployed to remove an illegal dairy operating here and held the JMC employee in captivity for seizing cows from the dairy.

