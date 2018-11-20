BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja booked for violating model code in Rajasthan

national

The action was taken after a video purportedly showing BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja distributing money went viral

BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja has been booked for violating the model code of conduct by allegedly distributing money to his supporters during a rally before filing nomination papers as an independent candidate on Monday.

The action was taken after a video purportedly showing Ahuja distributing money went viral. Returing officer of Sanganer constituency Jagat Rajeshwar said the FIR was lodged with Banipark Police Station under sections of the Representation of the People's Act on Monday.

The case has been transferred to CID (CB) for investigation as the matter is related to a sitting MLA. After denial of ticket, Ahuja, a three-time MLA, filed nomination papers from Sanganer constituency as an independent candidate. He won the last election from Ramgarh constituency but he was dropped this time.

