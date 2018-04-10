BJP MLA's brother arrested after death of rape victim's father in Uttar Pradesh

The woman's father passed away while in custody and recent reports state that the BJP MLA's brother was arrested over charges of beating and gang rape



Recently a woman and her father attempted to cimmit suicide out Yogi Adityanath's house after she alleged that she was raped by a BJP MLA and his brother and no action was being taken against them. The woman's father passed away while in custody and recent reports state that the BJP MLA's brother was arrested over charges of beating and gang rape. An official said that it is alleged that the woman's father was beaten to death while he was in police custody.

A special team of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Atul Singh, the brother of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Kuldeep Singh Senger from Unnao who has has been accused by the teenaged girl of gang rape and threats to her family.

The arrest was made in Kanpur based on the orders of the Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh, the official ADDED.

The deceased Pappu Singh was being forced to withdraw the case against the MLA. Upon refusing, he was picked up by the police late Sunday night and was allegedly roughed up by Atul Singh and his aides in custody.

Pappu Singh was rushed to the district hospital with 18 wounds and gashes, abdominal pain and vomiting. He died soon thereafter.

The incident triggered a political storm and public outrage in the state, forcing the police to suspended six officials, including a station house officer (SHO) and five constables.

A magisterial probe has also been ordered by the district administration.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow) Rajeev Krishna to investigate the matter and has promised stern action against all perpetrators. He also on Monday that no one, however mighty they may be, will be spared in this case.

