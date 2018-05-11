BJP MP calls Jinnah `maha purush'

She said, 'Jinnah was a 'maha purush' and will always remain so



Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Savitri Bai Phule on Thursday said that Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a 'maha purush' who had contributed in country's independence.

She said, 'Jinnah was a 'maha purush' and will always remain so. He had contributed in country's independence.' In Aligarh recently some groups protested against the portrait of Pakistan's founder Jinnah, present at the office of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student union's office.

The matter grabbed headlines first after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Aligarh MP Satish Gautam questioned the portrait's presence in the office.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever