BJP MP: Karnataka government not doing enough to curb sexual child abuse

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar today accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka of not doing enough to curb sexual child abuse in the state, saying the number such cases increased by 10 times in the past five years.

Citing statistics from the Karnataka State Integrated Child Protection Society, he said the number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act in 2012-13 was 138, whereas the number this year was 1,420. He said more than 93 per cent of the cases were still pending trial.

"Low conviction rates are particularly dangerous because offenders are free to offend again," he said in a statement. He said the statistics show that the Siddaramaiah government despite overwhelming evidence of rise in crimes against children has done very little to curb the menace.

