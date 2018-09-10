BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says Delhi govt's doorstep delivery of public services to benefit touts

national

BJP National President Amit Shah with BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari and General Secretary Ram Lal during the inauguration of BJP National Office Bearers Meet, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018/PTI

The BJP on Monday described the AAP government's doorstep delivery scheme of 40 public services for the people living in the national capital as a tout beneficiary programme and alleged that its helpline number was non-functional. "This chargeable doorstep delivery is a tout beneficiary scheme," Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manoj Tiwari said while addressing a press conference here.

He said that the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (North, South and East) are already providing many such services free of cost. "This scheme will only benefit the touts," he alleged. The BJP leader's remarks came shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the scheme saying that it will help people not to waste time standing in queues at government offices.

Tiwari, who represents the northeast constituency of Delhi in the Lok Sabha, also did a reality check of 1076, the number released by the Kejriwal government. "I am doing the reality check of the helpline number provided by the AAP government. Despite trying to connect four, five times, the call is getting disconnected," he said.

The BJP leader also slammed Kejriwal over the death of five men after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Sunday and said that he failed to fulfil his promise of providing the right equipment. "The AAP government is playing with the lives of the innocents," Tiwari added.

