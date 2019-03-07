BJP MP, MLA come to blows over placement of names on foundation stone

national

This is highly condemnable. We were trying to discuss things about development, members and officers were also present," the witness added. More details of the incident are awaited

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and party's Uttar Pradesh MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel on Wednesday came to blows during a meeting to discuss developmental projects here.

Initially, both of them had a verbal argument over the placement of names on a foundation stone of some development project. However, the argument soon turned ugly as the two leaders got into jostling, pushing each other and ultimately fisticuffs. Tripathi hit Baghel with his footwear to which Tripathi also retaliated by slapping the MP.

The incident took place during a meeting of the District Action Plan Committee at the Collectorate where various representatives and officials were present. There have been reports that the two have not shared a very cordial relationship in the past as well. An eye witness said that the incident began with a heated argument between the MP and the MLA which snowballed into a physical fight.

"The meeting was underway when the brawl broke out between the BJP MP and MLA over some issue related to PWD. We could not even complete the meeting. This is highly condemnable. We were trying to discuss things about development, members and officers were also present," the witness added. More details of the incident are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever