BJP MP orders mobile online during Diwali sale, receives stones instead

Khagen Murmu, BJP MP in Malda north region was in for a shock when he received stones instead of a cell phone, after he placed an order on a popular e-commerce website during the Diwali sale offer.

Murmu had ordered the cell phone worth Rs 11,999 as he wanted to gift it to his relative and he had chosen the cash on delivery option, according to a Times of India report.

He received the parcel on Sunday evening and paid the delivery agent without opening it. On Monday morning, he opened the parcel and found the box of a different cell phone company. It was only the beginning when he opened the box, he found two stones in it.

He was quoted in the report as saying, "I thought the e-commerce portal had mistakenly sent me the phone of another brand. But when two stones came out of the box, I was shocked."

The MP lodged a complaint with the English Bazar police station. He said, "I had never ordered anything online before. My son does it. This was for the first time I had ordered something online. I will report the matter to the Union minister of consumer affair."

According to a report in the daily, it was the delivery agent who was first contacted. He provided a number on which a complaint could be registered.

When Murmu called, the caller 'apologised' for the misunderstanding and asked for his bank account details so that money could be refunded. However, Murmu hung up in order to avoid another fraud.

Malda polic'e superintendent Aloke Rajoria said, "Prima facie, it can be some fictitious portal. We will probe the case and bust the racket."

