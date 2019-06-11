BJP MP Rekha Verrma allegedly abuses, slaps police constable; Twitter erupts
The constable stated that he has filed a complaint against the BJP and is hopeful of getting justice in the case
In a shocking case of arrogance, an Uttar Pradesh police constable who was posted on escort duty with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rekha Verma has accused the lawmaker of physically and verbally assaulting him on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, police constable Shyam Singh said, "Yesterday, I along with other police personnel was posted on duty to provide security for the MP during an event. After the culmination of the same, we escorted her back to the limits of the police and started returning back after seeking her permission. She, however, called us back and passed insulting remarks at me as I was the one driving the vehicle. She also slapped me without a reason, and immediately left the spot."
A video which was posted on ANI Twitter is now doing the rounds on social media.
Lakhimpur Kheri:Police Const.Shyam Singh alleges BJP MP Rekha Verma slapped him while he was deputed on escort duty on Jun 9,says,"She passed insulting remarks at me slapped me without a reason,and immediately left the spot. I've filed a complaint against her.Hope to get justice" pic.twitter.com/p1AwowUSJ7— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2019
Singh also said that he has filed a complaint against the BJP and was hopeful of getting justice. "I have the support of my seniors. I hope to get justice," he said.
Meanwhile, Twitterati took to social media to share their views on the controversy.
What happened to UP now.Why different types of misconduct by the public representative are coming out now.@BJP4India @AmitShah ji.Hope they remain humble otherwise everyone knows what happened in recent election to candidates like Rahul Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia.— Beingtruthful (@ashimdass_) June 11, 2019
Not only yogi, the whole bjpeee using police as their personal bodyguards— Sahil M (@Sahilkh14313749) June 11, 2019
BJP MPs are drunk on power. Hope @AmitShah controls it.— NeoBong (@neo_bong) June 11, 2019
Now realized how an ordinary citizen feels when Police slap him beat him for without any fault .. well, i dont endorse Rekha Verma but just reminding u of your ppl sins , which the ordinary ppl like us have been bearing for long ...— SabkaSaathSabkaVikas (@msl_leo) June 11, 2019
Inputs from ANI
