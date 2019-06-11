BJP MP Rekha Verrma allegedly abuses, slaps police constable; Twitter erupts

Published: Jun 11, 2019, 12:04 IST | mid-day online desk

The constable stated that he has filed a complaint against the BJP and is hopeful of getting justice in the case

In a shocking case of arrogance, an Uttar Pradesh police constable who was posted on escort duty with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rekha Verma has accused the lawmaker of physically and verbally assaulting him on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, police constable Shyam Singh said, "Yesterday, I along with other police personnel was posted on duty to provide security for the MP during an event. After the culmination of the same, we escorted her back to the limits of the police and started returning back after seeking her permission. She, however, called us back and passed insulting remarks at me as I was the one driving the vehicle. She also slapped me without a reason, and immediately left the spot."

A video which was posted on ANI Twitter is now doing the rounds on social media.

Singh also said that he has filed a complaint against the BJP and was hopeful of getting justice. "I have the support of my seniors. I hope to get justice," he said.

Meanwhile, Twitterati took to social media to share their views on the controversy.

Inputs from ANI

