BJP MP Rita Bahuguna's 6-year-old granddaughter dies of firecracker burn

Six-year-old granddaughter of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday morning.

Kiya had sustained 60 per cent burn injuries while bursting crackers on the roof of her house on Monday evening.

She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and the family was making arrangements to shift her to Delhi for advanced treatment in an air ambulance on Tuesday.

Kiya was the only daughter of the MP's son Mayank Joshi and his wife Richa Joshi.

