BJP MP Roopa Ganguly accuses Mamata Banerjee government of spreading terror

Mamata Banerjee/AFP

A BJP Rajya Sabha member, Roopa Ganguly on Monday accused West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government of trying to instil fear by killing and exhibiting the bodies of BJP workers in Purulia district. "This exhibition is to make it clear to all the residents of the area that if you work for BJP, this will be the consequence. Mamata Banerjee has been spreading this fright in that area," said Ganguly.

According to her, three BJP workers have been murdered and their bodies exhibited by hanging them. Taking a jibe at the style of Mamata Banerjee's administrative meetings, Ganguly said, "She keeps calling the press during her administrative meetings, this is also one of her political conspiracies."

"Where will she hide when the workers of BJP will stand against her one day?" questioned the actress-turned-politician. The body of 32-year-old Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a high-tension tower in Dabha village of Purulia district on June 2. Three days prior to that incident, the body of 20-year-old BJP activist Trilochan Mahato was also found hanging from a tree in the district's Balarampur area, with a message inscribed on the back of his T-shirt, accusing him of supporting the BJP.

