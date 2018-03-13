BJP MP suggests revisiting liquor ban in Bihar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha has questioned the implementation of liquor ban in Bihar, saying the planning has failed



Representation pic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha has questioned the implementation of liquor ban in Bihar, saying the planning has failed. He also suggested that the ban needed to be discussed again, and required better planning.

'The way this has been implemented in Bihar raises questions about the leadership of the state. Although Nitish Kumar's intention behind this is good, it is not reflected in the implementation machinery as the ban is not seeming effective,' Sinha said. On November 26, 2015, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that alcohol would be banned in the state from April 1, 2016.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever