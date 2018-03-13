BJP MP urges review of prohibition in Bihar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP R.K. Sinha from Bihar on Monday said prohibition has failed in the state and called for a review of the much-hyped policy, which is currently in effect in the state



Nitish Kumar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP R.K. Sinha from Bihar on Monday said prohibition has failed in the state and called for a review of the much-hyped policy, which is currently in effect in the state. The BJP is a ruling ally of Nitish Kumar-led government in the state.

Sinha, a Rajya Sabha member of BJP said in chaste Hindi: "Sharabbandi ke lagu karne ke tarikon par purnvichar ki avashyakta hai (There's a need to review the way prohibition policy has been imposed)." Speaking in Sasaram, the district headquarters of Rohtas, he said that Nitish Kumar's intention behind implementing prohibition in the state was good and society had also benefited, but loopholes in its implementation had provided opportunity to liquor mafia and officials to mint money.

Sinha said that there was a need for reform in the implementation of prohibition policy in the state. "Prohibition has hit hard tourism sector and hotel business in the state. Big companies and MNCs are hosting their meetings and other functions in neighbouring West Bengal."

It is first time that the ally of ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has raised questions over prohibition in Bihar, after the party joined hands with Nitish Kumar and formed the government in July last year. More than 1.29 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the prohibition imposed by the Nitish government in Bihar about two years ago.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever