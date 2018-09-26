BJP MP appeals to forest department to sell ice-cream, bhel to visitors in SGNP

national

BJP MP Gopal Shetty from north Mumbai didn't seem to understand the difference between a national park and a regular garden

Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and SGNP brand ambassador Raveena Tandon inaugurate the new electric buggy at the national park. Pic/Suresh Karkera

BJP MP Gopal Shetty's comments at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) yesterday are not going to sit well with wildlife activists. The MP from north Mumbai didn't seem to understand the difference between a national park and a regular garden, as he appealed to the forest department to sell ice cream and bhel-puri to visitors.

Unlike a regular park, SGNP is a wildlife conservation park, and as per the Wildlife Protection Act, no commercial activities can be conducted within the area. As if that was not enough, the politician then suggested the park should be barricaded to stop the animals from coming out. This would deprive them of buffer zones around the park.

The MP was speaking at an event organised in the park's tourism area by SGNP authorities and the Forest Department to declare film star Raveena Tandon as the brand ambassador of the national park. The event was attended by Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Forest Secretary Vikas Kharge, Chief Conservator of Forest Anwar Ahmed, Assistant Principal Chief Conservator of Forest MK Rao, BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh, BJP MLAs Pravin Darekar and Manisha Chaudhary, as well as Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve.

Can't leave bhel enough alone

Shetty said, "We are happy that Raveena Tandon has been appointed as the ambassador of the park as it will help in the betterment of the park. The park is a place for people to roam and visit, but families that pay the ticket and bring their kids are not allowed to eat ice cream, and I really feel bad about this. These things have been banned in SGNP for the last few years, because of which the visitors are unable to enjoy their visit. I would like Raveenaji also to take up this issue as well."

He further said, "Half of the park is already cordoned off and the remaining should be too. If the wild animals require more space then that should also be added. I have seen deer coming close to the main gate, and in order to prevent them from meeting with accidents, there should be fencing."

New facilities

A new electric buggy, as well as the new SGNP website were also unveiled. Soon, a mobile application will be launched through which people can book tickets for various facilities in the park. Mungantiwar also said there would soon be a forest library in SGNP.

Tandon said, "I am very happy to be the brand ambassador of the park and we will work together to make this park a better place." While Mungantiwar said, "The need of the hour is to protect forest and the green cover... I also feel that we all should work towards the conservation or the leopards and SGNP forest."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates