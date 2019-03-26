BJP names 'young turk' Tejaswi Surya for Bangalore South seat for Lok Sabha elections

national

Touted to be a fiery orator, Surya is considered to be a protege of the party's right wing parent organisation -- the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS)

Tejaswi Surya. Pic/Twitter Tejaswi Surya

The BJP on Tuesday named its Karnataka Yuva Morcha General Secretary Tejaswi Surya as candidate for the prestigious Banagalore South Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to poll on April 18.



The party's central election committee has decided to field the 28-year-old practicing lawyer in the Karnataka High Court, a party official told IANS here.



"Surya is also a member of our national social media team," the official added.



The surprise selection of the "young turk" dashes hopes of Tejaswini, widow of late Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar, contesting from the high-profile seat, which her husband had won for a record six times since 1996.

OMG OMG!!! I can't believe this.

PM of world's largest democracy & President of largest political party have reposed faith in a 28 yr old guy to represent them in a constituency as prestigious as B'lore South. This can happen only in my BJP. Only in #NewIndia of @narendramodi — Chowkidar Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 25, 2019

The Congress' Rajya Sabha member B.K. Hariprasad, named on Monday, will be up against Surya.



The BJP also named Aswath Narain as its candidate from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency against sitting Congress member D.K. Suresh, who is re-contesting for the second time.

