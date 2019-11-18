BJP not to contest Mumbai Mayoral elections, Congress may field candidate against Shiv Sena
NCP Mumbai President Nawab Malik, on the other hand, said that the party will contest the Deputy Mayor's post and is most likely to support Shiv Sena for the Mayor's post
BJP will not contest the upcoming mayoral elections in Mumbai as they are in minority, whereas the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are likely to field their candidates.
BJP leader Ashish Shelar: BJP will not contest Mumbai Mayor elections as it doesn't have the numbers. BJP doesn't want to have an alliance with any opposition party. In 2022, the party will have the numbers on its own. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UFvMAmN4z4— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019
"BJP will not contest the Mumbai Mayor's elections as it is in minority in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and does not have the numbers. BJP does not want to have an alliance with any opposition party. In 2022, the party will have the numbers on its own," said BJP leader Ashish Shelar.
NCP Mumbai President Nawab Malik, on the other hand, said that the party will contest the Deputy Mayor's post and is most likely to support Shiv Sena for the Mayor's post.
Meanwhile, Congress Mumbai president Eknath Gaikwad said that the party is prepared to field its candidate against Shiv Sena and is waiting for a nod from the high-command in Delhi.
"We are in opposition in the BMC. We have sorted out 3-4 candidates, out of which one will file the nomination for the Mayor's post. We have enough time as the deadline for nomination is 6 pm today," Gaikwad added.
There are 27 municipal bodies, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Aurangabad, where Mayoral elections are due on November 22. BMC has a total of 227 numbers of seats. While the Shiv Sena has 94 corporators, BJP, Congress, and NCP have 83, 29 and eight, respectively.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Bharatiya Janta Party Mumbai president Ashish Shelar was born on October 3, 1972, in Sindhudurg. He moved to Mumbai and settled in Bandra with his parents while he was still a child. Through hard work, grit, and determination, Shelar quickly rose through the ranks and carved a name for himself in the world of politics.
-
Ashish Shelar, who is a qualified legal practitioner married Pratima Dalvi, who is also an advocate by profession. The couple has a son named Omkar.
In picture: Ashish Shelar celebrating birthday of his wife Pratima with his son Omkar.
-
Ashish Shelar is an MLA from Bandra West constituency (Vidhan Sabha constituency). He is the president of the BJP Mumbai Unit, he was also elected as the Vice President of Mumbai Cricket Association on June 17, 2015.
-
Ashish Shelar won the 2014 Vidhan Sabha seat from Bandra west also known as Vandre west assembly by defeating his nearest rival form the Congress party Baba Siddique by a margin of over 20,000 votes
In picture: Ashish Shelar greets PM Narendra Modi with a rose during the prime minster's Mumbai visit.
-
Ashish Shelar hails from a humble background. He was raised in a chawl system dwelling in Sindhudurg before his family moved to Bandra. Shelar joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his school days and later became part of the ABVP during his college days. He successfully rose to the rank of Mumbai Secretary of ABVP.
-
Ashish Shelar completed his Bachelor of Science B.Sc degree from Parle College in 1992. Later he pursued law and completed a five-year law degree from G. J. Advani College, University of Mumbai.
In picture: Ashish Shelar with yesteryear actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar.
-
During his college days, Ashish Shelar used to regularly be vocal for the cause of students welfare and Mumbai University's staff and teachers. He also led a landmark agitation called 'Thiya' for Mumbai University teachers. The morcha garnered over 1 lakh students at Kalaghoda, in support of the education demands of students.
-
From being the President of BJP Mumbai’s Youth Wing to becoming an MLA and heading the BJP Mumbai Unit, Ashish Shelar has come a long way.
In picture: Ashish Shelar shares a hearty laugh with Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar as the two walk for an event together.
-
After completing his Law degree, Ashish Shelar thronged upon a journey to carve a career in active politics. He joined BJP's youth wing and went on to become the President of Mumbai’s Youth Wing.
In picture: Ashish Shelar with Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari.
-
While he was the President of BJPs Mumbai Youth Wing, Ashish Shelar was in the forefront leading a noteworthy agitation. He led a protest against actor Sanjay Dutt for the latter's alleged role in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.
In picture: Ashish Shelar interacts with the residents of his Bandra West constituency.
-
In 2002, Ashish Shelar was elected as the BMC corporator from Khar West and represented Ward 77. From addressing the issues of BEST to playing a key role in the renovation of the Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Ashish has been there and done it all
In picture: Ashish Shelar playing cricket
-
Ashish Shelar is the only municipal corporator from India to be selected by US State Dept under International visitors leadership program. As part of this programme, Ashish travelled across the USA over 45 days and engaged with 82 NGO's for leadership development, laying the foundation for lifelong bonds, which till date have continued to enrich his administrative perspective.
In picture: Ashish Shelar shares a light moment with Raj Thackeray at an event in Vile Parle.
-
In picture: Ashish Shelar poses for a selfie with MP Poonam Mahajan amidst the art installation of 'We Are The World' in Bandra.
-
Ashish Shelar is also known to celebrate festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi on a grand scale. Every year, Ashish Shelar's pandal in Bandra is visited by the who's who of Bollywood and Politics, including Shah Rukh Khan, Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Sachin Tendulkar and other prominent celebrities.
-
As the Vice President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Ashish Shelar took the initiative to get young cricketers employed with various corporates and even put in an effort to clear the MCA Kandivali project
In the picture, Ashish Shelar is seen posing alongside tabla master Zakir Hussain.
-
In picture: Ashish Shelar interacts with citizens
-
In picture: Ashish Shelar with Asif Bhamla as the two present an award to Prasoon Joshi at the Bhamla Foundation awards ceremony.
-
Ashish Shelar shares a laugh with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the BJP convention.
-
In picture: Ashish Shelar greets the superstar of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan.
-
In picture: Ashish Shelar distributes basic necessities to the women of his constituency.
-
In 2008, Ashish Shelar formed Spandan arts as part of the public discourse to highlight public issues through an audio-visual medium. Under the aegis of Spandan arts, the company has produced a film on 26 July Mumbai floods which was selected for the Goa film festival and Dead chimney, a film that chronicles the changing topography due to the demise of Mumbai’s mills and subsequent hardships of the mill workers.
-
Before becoming an MLA in 2015, Ashish Shelar had fought the assembly elections from H West Bandra assembly seat against longtime MLA and erstwhile corporator Baba Siddique but lost the election by a lower margin. Even after losing the polls, Ashish continued to serve the people in his constituency with the same passion, grit, and determination as he would do being a leader.
-
In picture: Ashish Shelar participating in a clean-up drive at the Chimbai Beach in Bandra.
-
In picture: Ashish Shelar attends the Annual Talent Exhibition of St Mary's School ICSE in Mazgaon with Ms. India Earth, Suruchi Hirawat.
-
Legendary singer Asha Bhosale greets Ashish Shelar at Shelar's Ganpati pandal in Bandra, Mumbai.
-
In picture: Ashish Shelar celebrating Iftaar during the month of Ramazan with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.
Politician and advocate Ashish Shelar's journey from a humble beginning to a prominent personality in Mumbai is truly incredible. Through his hard work, grit, and determination, Ashish Shelar quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the faces of Mumbai politics in Maharashtra. He is a popular youth leader known for his man-management skills, and the ability to get things done. We trace his journey in pictures (All Photos/Facebook and Twitter Ashish Shelar)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
BJP and Shiv Sena's battle for Maharashtra's CM post continues