BJP not to contest Mumbai Mayoral elections, Congress may field candidate against Shiv Sena

BJP will not contest the upcoming mayoral elections in Mumbai as they are in minority, whereas the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress are likely to field their candidates.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar: BJP will not contest Mumbai Mayor elections as it doesn't have the numbers. BJP doesn't want to have an alliance with any opposition party. In 2022, the party will have the numbers on its own. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UFvMAmN4z4 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

"BJP will not contest the Mumbai Mayor's elections as it is in minority in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and does not have the numbers. BJP does not want to have an alliance with any opposition party. In 2022, the party will have the numbers on its own," said BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

NCP Mumbai President Nawab Malik, on the other hand, said that the party will contest the Deputy Mayor's post and is most likely to support Shiv Sena for the Mayor's post.

Meanwhile, Congress Mumbai president Eknath Gaikwad said that the party is prepared to field its candidate against Shiv Sena and is waiting for a nod from the high-command in Delhi.

"We are in opposition in the BMC. We have sorted out 3-4 candidates, out of which one will file the nomination for the Mayor's post. We have enough time as the deadline for nomination is 6 pm today," Gaikwad added.

There are 27 municipal bodies, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Aurangabad, where Mayoral elections are due on November 22. BMC has a total of 227 numbers of seats. While the Shiv Sena has 94 corporators, BJP, Congress, and NCP have 83, 29 and eight, respectively.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates