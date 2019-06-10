BJP observes 'Black Day', holds protest rallies against violence in West Bengal
The saffron party took out rallies in several parts of the state, with BJP workers sporting black badges. The situation remained tense in Basirhat. BJP and TMC workers had clashed in Sandeshkhali area of Basirhat on Saturday
Kolkata: The BJP is observing "Black Day" in West Bengal and a 12-hour shutdown in North 24 Parganas district's Basirhat subdivision on Monday to protest the killing of its workers and the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state. The saffron party took out rallies in several parts of the state, with BJP workers sporting black badges. The situation remained tense in Basirhat. BJP and TMC workers had clashed in Sandeshkhali area of Basirhat on Saturday.
Rahul Sinha, BJP: Party has called a 12-hour 'bandh' in Basirhat and in entire West Bengal tomorrow, we will observe black day. BJP will move court over Police role. Remains of the deceased are being taken to their native places for funeral. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/1Qe9LRgwfv— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019
#SandeshkhaliPoliticalViolence: Major impact of #BJP's 12-hour-general strike is noticed in #Basirhat sub-division in #WestBengal's #North24Parganas district. Besides this, #BJP is observing #BlackDay across the state to protest the killings of its activists. #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/bgkTCTVWSm— Deepayan Sinha (@sdeepayan) June 10, 2019
BJP will be observing a black day today in WB, in a bid to protest against the killings of our party men in the North 24 Paraganas.— Dr.Rupa Murthy (@ProudBhagavathi) June 10, 2019
I wish safety and success to every BJP Karyakarta who will be present there.
The BJP took out protest rallies in the district subdivision, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the killings of its workers. A huge contingent of police personnel has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident, police said. BJP workers squatted on roads and railways tracks at many places in the subdivision, disrupting the movement of vehicles and trains. The BJP had on Sunday announced that it will observe "Black Day" across the state and a 12-hour shutdown in Basirhat after it was stopped by the police from bringing the bodies of its workers to Kolkata.
1.2 Armed #PoliticalTerrorists of TMC are killing BJP Karyakartas in broad daylight and the police remain mute spectators. Again d same police become active and set up multiple barricades on Basanti Highway to stop the hearse van as if war has broken out!#SandeshkhaliMassacre pic.twitter.com/Ggrm398XQJ— Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) June 10, 2019
# 10th june— CHOWKIDAR FALGUNI DAS (@FALGUNI18660206) June 10, 2019
Black Day pic.twitter.com/SKm4hH4Fdd
Till Sunday, bodies of at least three persons killed in the clashes in Sandeshkhali had been recovered, while several others remained missing. The BJP has claimed that five of its workers were killed, whereas the ruling TMC claimed that one was killed. A day after the clash, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent an advisory to the West Bengal government, expressing "deep concern" over the "unabated violence" in the state and asked it to maintain law and order. Responding to the Centre in a letter, the West Bengal government claimed the situation in the state was "under control" and there was no failure on part of its law enforcement agencies.
