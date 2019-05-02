BJP offered Rs 10 crore each to our seven MLAs, AAP complains

national

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (right) with party leader Manish Sisodia. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse trading, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday alleged that seven of his party MLAs in the national capital have been offered R10 crore each to join the saffron party.

The BJP, however, rubbished the claim terming it "bizarre allegation" and a "desperate bid to gain attention". Sisodia alleged the BJP had earlier too tried to "buy" AAP MLAs and they were given appropriate response by the public, and claimed that this time also they will get a befitting reply.

"Since the BJP does not have any development issue to raise, it has now come down to indulging in horse trading by attempting to buy our MLAs," he said.

Sisodia also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs in West Bengal were in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general elections.

"It does not suit the prime minister to make such comments. He (Modi) should realise that India is a democratic country and he is here because of democracy," the AAP leader said, alleging the BJP is trying to do the same thing in Delhi.

Reacting to Sisodia's allegation, BJP media head Ashok Goyal said, "The AAP is baffled as it is loosing the elections and its leaders are trying to gain attention by making bizarre allegations."

CPI(M) supports AAP in Delhi

The CPI(M) on Wednesday appealed to the people of Delhi to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party and defeat the BJP in the national capital. The NDA government was an "unmitigated disaster" unleashed in the country, the party's Delhi State Committee said.

