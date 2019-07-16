BJP parliamentary party meet: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh attend

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of BJP attended the party parliamentary meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President JP Nadda, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and others attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary party meeting started at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party in attendance.

The early attendees were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, and Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

On July 14, BJP had issued a notice to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs informing them about the meeting and asked them to ensure attendance. The meeting comes ahead of the beginning of day's proceeding in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates