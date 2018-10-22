BJP party worker found hanging, party alleges 'political murder'

national

It appears to be a suicide though post-mortem reports are awaited

Representational Image

A BJP party worker's body was found hanging in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Monday as state BJP President Dilip Ghosh called it a political murder.

According to the police, a 34-year-old man Tapas Bagdi in Labhpur area was found dead, with his body hanging from a tree on Sunday. It appears to be a suicide though post-mortem reports are awaited.

Calling it a ploy to eliminate workers of the opposition party, Ghosh said: "One of our workers from the Scheduled Tribe community was missing since afternoon and his body was later found hanging from a tree.

"This is similar to the Purulia murders. This is a political murder and we demand a proper probe."

TMC's district President Anubrata Mondal said: "It is a complete lie. This man had attempted suicide earlier too."

Earlier in the month of June, BJP had accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress of trying to instil fear by killing and exhibiting the bodies of BJP workers in Purulia district.

The party had called for the 12-hour Purulia strike after two of its party workers were allegedly murdered within a span of three days.

