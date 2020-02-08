BJP posted fake video to defame me, says Naseem Khan

Hours after BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra, shared a video on Twitter in which Congress leader and former minister, Naseem Khan is seen saying 'Pakistan Zindabad', the latter filed a police complaint on Friday.

Speaking to mid-day, Khan said, "Have filed a complaint against Patra with the Commissioner of Police, Saki Naka police and the Election Commission to teach him a lesson." He said that the BJP had stooped to the lowest level while campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections, and since their defeat was confirmed, they were resorting to cheap tricks to defame the Opposition.

Patra posted the video, in which Khan is seen saying, "Pakistan Zindabad. If Modiji has courage, if Rajnath has drank his mother's milk, then file a sedition case," and asked people on social media to run a fact check.

However, in the original clip dated June 20, 2016, Khan is heard questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Sri Sri Ravishankar's statement. At an event in Delhi, the spiritual guru had said, "Jai Hind and Pakistan Zindabad should go together for peace and development in the region."

In the actual video, Khan had said, "I want to ask Modiji that today on the banks of Yamuna, Sri Ravi Shankar raised the slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad', in presence of Rajnath Singh. Will he be prosecuted for sedition? If Modi ji has courage, if Rajnath has drank his mother's milk, then file a sedition case and show."

Khan further said, "In a bid to defame the Congress and me, Patra shared an edited version of an old video without verifying its veracity. He did this because he wants to create a divide in the society and use it for political gains."

He said that an RSS worker had doctored the video. "Even at that time a complaint had been filed against the fake video. And it was found that the person had edited the original video to make a fake one.

Despite this, the BJP is circulating the fake video again," he added.

