BJP President Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah was on Sunday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here where he was admitted after contracting swine flu.

"With the grace of god I am fully healthy now and have come home after being discharged from the hospital. I am grateful to all of you for wishing me speedy recovery," the BJP National President said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party's media cell convenor Anil Baluni had confirmed the news.

"It's a matter of joy, happiness that our President Amit Shahji has been discharged from AIIMS. He is completely healthy and have reached his residence. Thanks to all the well wishers and party cadres for their wishes," Baluni tweeted.

Shah, 54, was admitted on Wednesday. He was under the observation of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

