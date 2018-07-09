BJP President Amit Shah in Chennai to chalk out Lok Sabha poll strategy

Apart from meeting party leaders here, Shah will also meet booth-level workers. The Tamil Nadu visit is part of Shah's national tour to discuss the party's plans for the next Lok Sabha polls

BJP President Amit Shah arrived here on Monday to chalk out the party's strategy for general elections in Tamil Nadu. Shah was received by the party's Tamil Nadu unit chief, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and others.

Apart from meeting party leaders here, Shah will also meet booth-level workers. The Tamil Nadu visit is part of Shah's national tour to discuss the party's plans for the next Lok Sabha polls.

