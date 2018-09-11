BJP President Amit Shah in Jaipur for one-day visit, offers prayers at Ganesh temple

national

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah at Moti Doongri Temple in Jaipur, Tuesday, Sept 11, 2018/PTI

BJP president Amit Shah, who arrived here Tuesday for a one-day visit, offered prayers at the Motidungari Ganesh temple here before going on to address party workers and others at four meetings.

Shah went to the temple from the airport with a delegation, including BJP's Rajasthan unit president Madan Lal Saini, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi and Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf. This is Shah's third visit since July to the poll-bound state ruled by the party.

He is scheduled to attend four events -- Shakti Kendra Sammelan, Nagar Nikay (local bodies) Sammelan, Sahkarita (cooperative) Sammelan and a Prabuddhjan (intellectual) Sammelan at the Suraj Maidan and the Birla Auditorium. He will address members of poll-booth committees in the Shakti Kendra Sammelan and meet BJP elected representatives in local bodies in the Nagar Nikay Sammelan, party leaders said.

"The party president will have direct dialogue with workers and this will give a very positive message. Our political activities have already started with the beginning of the chief minister's Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra,¿ BJP's national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna said. Shah was in Jaipur on July 21 to hold meetings with party leaders and functionaries. On August 4, he was in Rajsamand to flag off Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra.

He is expected to make multiple visits to address party workers in different cities of the state in the days to come. The BJP chief was welcomed by the head of the party's state unit Madan Saini, Jaipur mayor Ashok Lahoti and other leaders on his arrival at Jaipur airport from where he left for the temple. Shah's vehicle was escorted by a motorcycle rally taken out by enthusiastic party workers.

