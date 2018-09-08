BJP President Amit Shah to kick off poll campaign in Telangana on September 15

national

Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to take place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year

BJP National President Amit Shah with BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari and General Secretary Ram Lal during the inauguration of BJP National Office Bearers Meet, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018/PTI

BJP president Amit Shah would kick off the party's campaign for assembly polls in Telangana with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on September 15. National leaders of the party and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected take part in the campaign, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao told PTI Saturday. They are expected to frequently visit Telangana till the elections are over, he said.

The BJP would be organising public meetings in each assembly segment and the party would have not only state manifesto but also "local manifestos," Rao added. BJP's Telangana unit president K Laxman has already said the party would go it alone in the coming assembly polls. Laxman had also said the issue of elections in Telangnana would be discussed in the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi being held on Saturday and Sunday.

Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to take place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year. However, the state assembly has been dissolved this week as per a recommendation by the TRS government which necessitated elections ahead of schedule.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever