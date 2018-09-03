BJP President Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Rajasthan on September 11

national

BJP president Amit Shah will attend four programmes being organised by the party during his one-day visit to Jaipur on September 11.

The party's state president Madan Lal Saini said Shah will be greeted on his arrival at the Jaipur airport, from there he will be escorted by a motorcycle rally of party members.

"Shah will reach Motidungari Ganesh temple from the airport. Thereafter, he will attend four programmes," Saini told reporters at the party office here Monday.

Shah is scheduled to attend sahkarita (cooperative) sammelan, shakti kendra sammelan, prabuddhdjan (intellectuals) sammelan and a meeting with public representatives of local bodies.

He will address party leaders, workers and intellectuals during the programmes.

The party president will visit Rajasthan on a few more occasions ahead of the polls in the state, said party sources.

