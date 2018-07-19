BJP protecting corrupt Delhi Chief Secretary, says AAP

"Instead of taking strict action against the corrupt, you are taking action against the complainant. This means you have some benefit out of it," he said

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's ruling AAP on Thursday accused the BJP of protecting the Chief Secretary - accused of taking bribes from corrupt officials - and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Citing Dr Avinash Kumar of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital who had accused Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and four of his predecessors of taking bribes of Rs 10 lakh per annum to protect the corrupt, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh told media here that this incident sends a clear message to people of Delhi "that the BJP is protecting the Chief Secretary" and is "standing with the corrupt".

"Instead of taking strict action against the corrupt, you are taking action against the complainant. This means you have some benefit out of it," he said.

Senior AAP leader Dilip K Pandey also said the way BJP is protecting the corrupt only means that the party "is getting their fair share out of it."

"It is natural to assume that the Chief Secretary took the money and if not, then he should come forward and tell why he has been sitting over files instead of taking action against the corrupt," he said.

The whistl-blower, in his complaint to the President, the Prime Minister's Office, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), had given details and evidence of the alleged cover-up by the five officials.

The letter, dated July 15, lists all files and memoranda wherein inquiries were needed but the documents were either dumped or are still pending for action.

Kumar has listed over 49 cases referred by the Central Vigilance Commission to the Central Vigilance Officers of GNCTD that are pending.

"We stand by the complainant's request of CBI probe and we demand that the Chief Secretary come forward with his version," Sanjay Singh said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates