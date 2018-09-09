BJP protest over Majerhat bridge collapse

national

The protesters raised slogans alleging inefficiency of the state government in maintaining roads and bridges of Kolkata

Municipal workers, DMG activities and Kolkata Police clear the debris at the collapsed site of Majerhat Bridge, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018/PTI

The BJP Sunday held a demonstration on Howrah Bridge, demanding immediate upkeep and repair of flyovers and bridges in the city, police said. The protest comes days after a portion of a flyover collapsed in Majerhat, in the southern part of the city, killing three and injuring 25 people. "The demonstration was held for a few minutes around 11.30 am and did not affect traffic movement much, with Sunday being a holiday," a senior police officer said.

The protesters raised slogans alleging inefficiency of the state government in maintaining roads and bridges of Kolkata, he added. Sources said another group of BJP supporters demonstrated on Iswar Gupta Setu at Bansberia around 57km from Kolkata in the morning to highlight the poor condition of the bridge over Hooghly river.

