BJP rally in Mumbai: Here's how you can plan your commute

As Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has organised 'Maha Melawa' party workers on Friday, citizens can expect congestion across roads leading to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from morning 7am till late evening.

According to leaders, around 2 lakh party workers will congregate at MMRDA grounds. Hundreds of buses and small vehicles will be also ferrying between major railway junctions to BKC which can lead to traffic woes on Eastern as well as Western Express highway. To reduce the traffic congestion and possible delays Mumbai traffic cops have released advisory for general commuters.



Advisory for General commuters

Traffic congestion is likely to occur on approach roads from western express highway and estern express highway towards BKC.Commuters are advised to avoid Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Surve junction on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road. Sion junction, Dharavi T-junction, Hansbhugra Marg, CST Road, Nehru Road till Ambedkar junction, Shardadevi Road as far possible.



Alternate routes available

Eastern Suburbs – JVLR, LBS Road, Eastern Freeway

Western suburbs – SV Road, Linking road.

Students appearing for exams and commuters going towards airport or railway stations may plan in advance and travel as per advisory.

No Entry for Heavy vehicles of Goods Carriers

Entry of heavy vehicles/goods carrying vehicles entering Mumbai at Anand Nagar check naka, Mulund (East), Mulund check naka (West), Airoli Check Naka and Vashi Check Naka will be restricted. Thane city, Thane Rural and Navi Mumbai Police have been requested to divert/stop heavy vehicles appropriately.

The dignitories present on the occasion will be BJP President Amit Shah, Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Raosaheb Danve-Patil and other top functionaries who will address the party workers.

Already, around 80,000 booth heads, 26 wings and unit office-bearers, 5,000 village sarpanches, elected members of 97 big and small civic bodies, all MPs and MLAs, district and sub-district heads -- who have been entrusted to bring another five-ten representatives each -- have started arriving here.

More than 50,000 buses and vehicles and 28 special trains will ferry the activists from across Maharashtra and other states, at the BKC Grounds, all being supervised by Mumbai party President Ashish Shelar.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the BKC Grounds with three massive stages, seven marquees for the events and another two marquees for the activists to stay the night.

Provision has been made for their comfortable stay with food packets and water supply during the entire duration of their halt in Mumbai.

Besides, similar celebrations shall be held in all districts and other states of India, and various people-oriented welfare programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be showcased through digital and social media.

