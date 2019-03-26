BJP replaces Murli Manohar Joshi with Pachauri in Kanpur, Maneka-Varun swap their seats

national

BJP on Tuesday announced to field Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur Lok Sabha seat, currently held by the party veteran and former Union Human Resource Development Minister Prof Murli Manohar Joshi.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi has been fielded from Allahabad. Joshi and Pachauri are ministers in BJP's UP government. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada will contest from Rampur. She joined the BJP only on Tuesday afternoon.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has swapped her seat with son Varun Gandhi, who will now contest the ensuing Lok Sabha poll from Pilibhit, currently held by her, while Maneka will try her luck from Sultanpur. Varun had won the last Lok Sabha poll from Sultanpur.

The BJP on Tuesday declared 29 candidates for Uttar Pradesh, where 80 seats are at stake. The party has fielded Virendra Singh Mast from Ballia, the home turf of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar.

The list was released by Arun Singh at a press conference.

Uttar Pradesh BJP unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey will contest from Chandoli, while Union Minister Manoj Sinha will seek re-election from Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat. Ram Shankar Katheria will contest from Etawah. Jagdambika Pal will contest from Domariaganj.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP also cleared 10 names for West Bengal. Humayun Kabir will contest from Murshidabad, and actor Joy Banerjee from Ulberia, both in West Bengal.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases. The dates of polling in Uttar Pradesh are April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

